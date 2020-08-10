ALBANY -- A camera system capable of monitoring the temperatures of dozens of people entering the Dougherty County Courthouse and renovations at Turtle Grove Park are among the purchase items under consideration by the Dougherty County Commission this month.
Commissioners heard a recommendation on the camera system, which has a $27,245 price tag, as well as the park improvements and proposed purchase of a fire tanker trunk during their Monday meeting.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office requested the purchase of the temperature-monitoring camera equipment, Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison said. A large system will cover the entrances used by the bulk of people entering the Judicial Building, while a small unit will cover the entrance used by sheriff’s office and court personnel.
“One is a high-volume system that covers the front entrances where the public come in that will be capable of monitoring 30 individuals per second and cover all your access areas,” Addison said.
The system for court personnel will check each person's temperature at a kiosk during entry into the building.
Temperature checks are one of the protective measures put into place to prevent those infected with the novel coronavirus from entering the building. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a juror and other court personnel have tested positive for the virus.
A high temperature is one symptom of the virus.
The courthouse opened on a limited basis in June.
The Turtle Grove project will include drainage improvements, installation of a rubber flooring system and painting/coating of the turtles. It would come at a cost of $198,449.
The third purchase recommendation was for a 2021 fire tanker truck at a cost of $465,670 from vendor Ten-8 Fire & Safety Equipment of Georgia.
The commission purchased one pumper truck earlier this year.
The county originally intended to purchase four of the pumper trucks at a total cost of $1.24 million but limited that plan after the price of the trucks increased significantly this year, Addison said.
“However, with upgrades in technology one truck cost over $713,000,” he said. “The Fire Chief (Cedric Scott) recommended we purchase a tanker truck to supplement the water needs out in the county.”
Commissioners did not vote on the items during the Monday work session, but will vote on the purchase recommendations later in the month.
