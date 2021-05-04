ALBANY – Ten Albany Technical College nursing students will take part in the college's spring 2021 “Park & Pin” ceremony on Wednesday, beginning at 4 p.m., in the rear parking lot behind the Nathaniel Cross Building on the ATC campus.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the graduates will be in assigned seating, socially distanced, and their loved ones will park in vehicles behind them. Each graduate will come forth when their name is called and be pinned, allowing their family to view/enjoy/participate in the moment as well. The graduates will then take the nursing pledge from their assigned seating.
The students who will participate in the ceremony include Leah Brunswick, Heaven McDonald, Shannon Davis, Jennifer Palmer, Macy Edmonds, Mariela Santos-Carballo, Melode Hollins, Zabia Solomon, Adrienne Lovette and Elizabeth Stanton.
“This observance is a milestone for these graduates," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "Completing the necessary clinical hours and graduating with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree is a great accomplishment. There is a need in the health care community for qualified nurses, so this is important, and we applaud their success."
The guest speaker for the ceremony is Latrona Lanier, Associate of Science in Nursing director at Albany Technical College.
Lanier began her nursing career at Darton State College, where she obtained her ASN degree. Studying nursing education at Albany State University, she obtained her BSN and MSN/Ed degrees while graduating with honors, summa cum laude. She completed her Ph.D. in Nursing in 2013 at Georgia State University.
In 2018, Lanier became a Certified Nurse Educator. Throughout her nearly 20-year tenure as a nurse educator, she has taught undergraduate and graduate students. She has published several articles. Even more, she developed the Gender Ratio Imbalance Beliefs and Behaviors Scale (GRIBBS) research tool, which is currently utilized nationally by nurse researchers.
Since her tenure as program director at Albany Tech, the program has earned many accolades. In 2017, it was ranked No. 1 in the state; in 2018, the program was ranked No. 3 in the state; in 2019, the program was ranked No. 7; in 2020 voted one of the best nursing programs to attend. Perhaps more importantly, in 2016 the program received its initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Logistics Education Center Auditorium on the Albany Tech campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.