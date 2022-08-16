Tennessee authorities are investigating shootings that left 6 people -- including 3 teens -- injured

Six people were shot early on August 16 near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

 Google

Six people were shot early Tuesday near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

Officers were on a traffic stop near Raleigh LaGrange Road around midnight and heard "multiple shots" and saw a white SUV fleeing, Memphis Police said in a report.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.