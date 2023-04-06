Tennessee House of Representatives begins discussing whether to expel 3 Democratic lawmakers

Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville leave the House chamber at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Monday.

 Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

The Tennessee House of Representatives is discussing the possibility of voting Thursday to expel three Democratic lawmakers, a week after they were accused of breaking House rules by protesting inside the chamber to call for gun reform in the wake of last month's school shooting in Nashville.

Protesters flooded the state Capitol on Thursday as the legislators were set to take up three resolutions filed by GOP lawmakers Monday seeking to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis, a step the state House has taken only twice since the 1860s.

