Tennessee House Republicans take steps to remove Democratic lawmakers after they joined gun control protest

Democratic Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson face possible expulsion after participating in gun-control protests.

 WSMV

Tennessee House Republicans on Monday took steps toward expelling three Democratic state representatives after they participated in protests at the state Capitol last Thursday calling for more gun control in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School.

GOP lawmakers filed three resolutions Monday, one each seeking the expulsion of Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis, each of whom was already removed from their committee assignments after last week's demonstrations. The resolutions were filed by Republican Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso and Andrew Farmer.

CNN's Amy Simonson and Jaide Timm-Garcia contributed to this report.

