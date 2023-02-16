First term Tennessee state representative Justin Pearson says he was trying to honor his ancestors for helping him rise to elected office when he wore his dashiki on the floor of the House chamber during his swearing-in ceremony Feb. 9.

The freshman lawmaker says he was surprised to hear another member, Rep. David Hawk, criticize him for his attire. Pearson says his colleague scolded him for not adhering to tradition where male lawmakers wear suits and ties on the House floor.

