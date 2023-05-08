waters law.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp just signed off on a measure designed to protect the public’s right to fishing, for fish like this bass in the Flint River, in Georgia’s navigable streams.

 Special Photo: Flint Riverkeeper

ATLANTA -- A dispute over whether a popular stretch of the Flint River in Upson County can be the exclusive fishing hole of those who own the shoreline drove a frenzied last-minute push to protect the public’s access to Georgia’s streams earlier this year.

The legislative fix seemed to emerge out of nowhere in the final hours of the last day of this year’s session and rapidly cleared both chambers in the span of just four hours, crossing the finish line in the Senate a few minutes after midnight.

