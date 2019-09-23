Tentative vote given to approve flat rental fee for Robert Cross Park

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission made a tentative vote concerning a proposed rental fee increase for the multipurpose facility at Robert Cross Park, approving the proposal for a flat $600 fee by a 4-3 vote at Monday's meeting.
Meanwhile, the commission also opted to unanimously deny a zoning request.
The proposal initially put on the table concerning the rental fee was to increase it from $400 to $600, with a $200 damage deposit remaining the same and being refundable if no damages are sustained to the facility during the event.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas put forth a motion to table the matter, which failed. District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson put forth another motion to make the $200 deposit fee nonrefundable, effectively establishing a flat fee of $600.
The 4-3 vote had District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins, District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards, Johnson and Cohilas voting for approval. The nay votes came from District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray, District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones.
"People are being punished for not damaging the place," Gaines said, voicing her disapproval.
Public Works Director Larry Cook expressed the staff's recommendation that the damage deposit remain in place, noting that it is often an incentive for citizens to clean up after themselves following an event.
Hudgins inquired as to whether there was language in the contract stating that the individual renting the space is responsible for damages, to which Cook affirmed.
Cohilas suggested considering a fee of $500 with a $150 deposit. Gaines in turn suggested saying no to the measure for the time being to look at the budget process. The chairman replied that he was aware concerns existed about an increase — which was why he wanted to table the vote.
Edwards brought up the question of the demographics of those utilizing the facility, echoing remarks he made last week regarding limited access due to increased cost, and noted that the building is already well-kept. Gray said he thought it unwise for the commission to structure its own deal instead of listening to the county's staff.
"I am against it all together, but you were on the right track by tabling it," Jones said to Cohilas.
The vote is tentative in that it stands for now but will be addressed again at a later meeting.
The zoning consideration was brought to the board by Danny L. Redding Jr., owner and applicant, who had requested to rezone 2.573 acres from C-5 (office-institutional-residential district) to M-2 (heavy industrial district). The property fronts South Mock Road at its western boundary and the Georgia and Florida Railway at its eastern boundary. Its address is 1434 South Mock Road.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission recommended approval to M-1 (restricted industrial district) with the condition that use of the property is restricted to motor vehicle repossession and not to include the selling of motor vehicle parts and/or motor vehicle repairs.
The public hearing on the request was held on Aug. 19, during which residents expressed opposition to the request.