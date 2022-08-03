A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to "a scheduling conflict," the school district said Wednesday.

The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date of July 23. The Uvalde school board announced they would consider Arredondo's termination after the superintendent recommended the chief be fired following his highly criticized conduct during the Robb Elementary school massacre in May.

Recommended for you

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman, Ray Sanchez, Peter Nickeas, Eric Levenson, Elizabeth Wolfe and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.