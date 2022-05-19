Terrell County farmer wins state, national conservation awards

ALBANY — Conservation isn’t just for hippies and tree-huggers anymore. For farmers, practices that help reduce the use of water, fertilizer and energy aren’t just a good thing to do for the environment, they also can boost the bottom line.
One area farmer whose farming operation has incorporated conservation measures, Terrell County’s Robbie Faust, brought home awards this year at the state and national levels recognizing his work.
Earlier this year, the third-generation farmer was named the 2021 Conservationist of the Year by the Georgia Association of Conservation, and he later was selected by the National Association of Conservation Districts as the Friend of Conservation Award winner. The NACD award was given for Faust’s outstanding contributions to natural resource conservation.
“It was an honor to me,” he said. “I was honored to be selected, to get recognized for what we are doing, our efforts. It was a surprise to win the national one … especially since there are so many people who are doing more than I am in some things.”
Being a good environmental steward is important to Faust because it helps make the most of scarce resources and costly farm inputs.
“There’s only so much nutrients out there, and there’s only so much water,” he said. “You’ve got to utilize it the best you can and conserve it as much as possible.”
One practice he is utilizing is planting cover crops to help hold onto rainwater and naturally boost soil moisture.
“Heavy cover crops help with water conservation,” he said. “They help you hold water better. The infiltration rate is better, so when you get a rain you can hold the water longer.
“The theory is that cover crops recycle some of the nutrients you put out the two previous years.”
One newer practice is really paying off this year. With nitrogen fertilizer being in short supply — and at a premium of up to three times the cost from a year ago — planting winter crops that produce nitrogen has had a positive impact.
“So we don’t have to depend on buying nitrogen,” Faust said. “If you can grow the nitrogen for less money and incorporate it into the summer crops, why not?”
The farmer, whose 1,800-acre operation includes peanuts, corn, cotton, wheat and soybeans, also suspects that a higher salt content in commercial nitrogen also requires less use of other chemicals.
“I don’t think it gives you the damage to your pH as the other nitrates,” Faust said. “The nitrogen you put out causes other problems with pH levels. To offset that, you’ve got to use lime or something else.”
For farmers contemplating incorporating conservation practices on their own operations, Faust has some advice: Do some research and go slow at first.
“I’d say try to gather as much information as possible before you jump into it and don’t go (all in) the first year you’re doing heavy cover crops,” he said. “Ease into it. Try some and then try some more.
“We’ve been working with this for several years. I was kind of reluctant to do a bunch of acres at one time because we didn’t know how well it was going to work. That would be one suggestion — don’t do all your acres at one time the first time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.