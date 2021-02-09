EATONTON -- More than 300 youths from 25 counties participated in the 2021 Georgia 4-H Virtual Archery Contest this year. Georgia 4-H continues to adapt its programs to create a safe environment for 4-Hers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each January, around 800 student archers test their skills against other 4-Hers indoors at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. A substitute modified outdoor contest was planned for Jan. 16 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, but changing COVID-19 guidelines prevented this alternative.
To set the stage for this year’s statewide virtual contest, Georgia counties held local club matches in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines between Jan. 14-31. Archery coaches verified scores, and county University of Georgia Cooperative Extension staff submitted scores through a new online scoring program. A virtual awards ceremony for the competition was held earlier this month.
“I am really pleased we found a way for youths to participate in a state contest, especially when so many things they do are being canceled,” Craven Hudson, a state 4-H specialist, said.
The Winter Virtual Archery Contest is part of 4-H's Project SAFE. Young people who participate in 4-H Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun, Education) develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of equipment is a primary goal.
The senior winners of the archery contest were:
-- Senior Female Compound: Brianna Moore, Morgan County;
-- Senior Female Recurve: Carolina Phillips, Jackson County;
-- Senior Male Compound: Adam Caldwell, Terrell County;
-- Senior Male Recurve: Tim Smith, Morgan County.
A full list of Cloverleaf Novice and Junior 4-H winners within the compound and recurve categories can be found at georgia4h.org/safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.