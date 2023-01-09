Terror suspect accused of killing 8 people on NYC bike path still believes in ISIS, defense attorney says

Sayfullo Saipov faces federal terrorism charges for allegedly running down pedestrians with a rented truck on Manhattan's West Side bike path on Halloween 2017, killing eight people.

 St. Charles County, Mo., Dept of Corrections

Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of using a rented truck to fatally strike eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017, became radicalized by watching ISIS videos online and still believes he had a religious obligation to carry out the attack, his court-appointed defense lawyer said in opening statements of his terrorism trial Monday.

"And as we sit here today, he still believes that, he still believes the ISIS messaging and he still believes it was God's will that he do what he did," Saipov's attorney David Patton said.

CNN's Holly Yan, Dakin Andone, Nicole Chavez and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.

