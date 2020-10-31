ATHENS — With many Georgians spending more time at home, it’s important to monitor all homes’ indoor air quality.
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer overall.
Radon levels are highest in the cooler months and can concentrate to dangerous levels indoors. This year, more than 800 Georgia residents will die of radon-related lung cancer. These deaths are preventable.
“The best thing you can do is test your home,” Pamela Turner, a University of Georgia professor and UGA Cooperative Extension specialist, said. “Radon is an invisible, odorless and tasteless gas, so testing is the only way to know if the radon gas level in your home is high.”
Testing your home for radon is easy and inexpensive with a kit from UGA Extension.
Each kit purchased from UGA Extension at www.UGAradon.org in November will come with a voucher for a free kit that can be shared with another Georgia resident.
Non-Georgia residents should visit www.EPA.gov/radon to find their local state radon program contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.