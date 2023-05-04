Test scores for eighth-grade students in the US declined in both US history and civics in 2022, according to a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as "The Nation's Report Card."

The announcement of the new lower scores come after the assessment reported last fall scores for American nine-year-olds in reading and math fell by a level not seen in decades.

