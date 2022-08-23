A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly posting what the FBI called a "credible threat" against attendees of the Student Action Summit, a conference hosted by the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA in Tampa, Florida, last month, court records show.

Alejandro Richard Velasquez of San Antonio, Texas, faces a charge of threatening interstate communications in connection to the incident, according to the criminal complaint against him. Velasquez is also charged with possession of child pornography, per the complaint, after investigators allegedly found pornographic images of minors when they executed a federal search warrant on his phone.

