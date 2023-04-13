A rural Texas county voted Thursday afternoon to drop discussion for now of possibly defunding the county's library system after a federal judge ordered it to return more than a dozen banned books to library shelves.

By a unanimous vote, the Commissioner's Court in Llano County, Texas, removed an item from their agenda to consider whether to "continue or cease operations of the current physical Llano County Library System pending further guidance from the Federal Courts."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News