The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is moving to terminate a member of the elite Texas Rangers unit who had been suspended over the actions he failed to take during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to a source familiar with the process.

The source told CNN that Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was notified Friday of DPS's intention to terminate him and that the process gives Kindell several days to respond.

CNN's Matthew J. Friedman contributed to this report.

