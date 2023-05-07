The man who opened fire Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people and wounding at least seven others was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Sunday.

Authorities have not yet zeroed in on a specific motive, but investigators uncovered an extensive social media presence by the gunman, including a possible link to right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

CNN's Ashley Killough, Keith Allen, Andy Rose, Sara Smart, Paradise Afshar, John Miller, Yahya Abou-Ghazala, Bob Ortega, Curt Devine, Michelle Watson, Phil Gast and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

