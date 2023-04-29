A Texas man who was allegedly scammed of $40 in parking fees while on a date shot and killed the man who posed as the lot's attendant -- and then "nonchalantly" walked away to proceed with his dinner plans, court records show.

Erick Aguirre, 29, appeared in court Thursday for a felony murder charge in the killing of 46-year-old Elliot Nix on a Houston street where witnesses saw the shooting unfold, according to court records.

