AMERICUS -- The Alabama Highway Patrol, responding to an Amber Alert issued after a fatal shooting in Americus and the abduction of a 2-month-old child, captured Demonte Everett Mayes Jr. of Arlington, Texas, on U.S. Highway 80 between Montgomery and Selma, Ala., Americus police reported.
Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to a residence recently on the 100 block of Carter Street in Americus after receiving a report of a person being shot. The shooting victim, 21-year-old La’Warrior Gardener, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wounds.
The suspect, identified as Mayes, 23, had reportedly abducted his 2-month-old biological child and fled the scene.
Detectives with the police department and agents of the GBI issued an Amber Alert for the missing child and worked with the Georgia Fusion Center to notify local, state and federal agencies of the abduction. The suspect’s vehicle was located travelling west on U.S. Highway 80 between Montgomery and Selma by the Highway Patrol. Mayes was taken into custody, and the child was recovered safely.
Mayes is being charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and kidnapping. Additional charges may be added as the investigation proceeds.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Tip Line at (229) 924-4102 or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550.
