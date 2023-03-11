In one of the first major legal tests of laws cracking down on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, a Texas man filed a lawsuit against three women claiming they illegally assisted his ex-wife in her abortion.

Marcus Silva argued in his wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Galveston County, that the three women were liable in the death of his unborn child after allegedly helping his then-wife terminate her pregnancy with medication.

