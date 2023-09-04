Two Pelham defendents convited by jury, sentenced to prison on multiple drug-related charges

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to posting a message online threatening several Georgia public officials following the 2020 election.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – A Texas man has pleaded guilty to posting a message online threatening several Georgia public officials following the 2020 election.

Chad Christopher Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, faces up to two years in prison on one count of sending a threat using a telecommunications device.

0
0
0
0
0