The fate of nearly 200,000 American students' education will soon be controlled not by locally elected leaders but by state-appointed managers yet to be named.

The Texas Education Agency said it plans to appoint a board of managers to take over the Houston Independent School District -- the largest in Texas and the eighth-largest in the country. The changes will not take effect until at least June 1.

