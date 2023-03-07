Texas sued by women who say state's abortion bans put their health at risk

Several women who say Texas' abortion bans posed significant risks to their health have sued the state this week. Pictured is an abortion-rights rally on June 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

 Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Several women who say Texas' abortion bans posed significant risks to their health have sued the state this week, opening a new front in the legal battles that have emerged since the Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights protections last year.

Five women allege in the lawsuit that uncertainty around when medical emergency exemptions in Texas' abortion laws apply exacerbated medical emergencies that put their lives, health and fertility in danger.

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

