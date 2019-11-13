TIFTON -- Georgia farmers are encouraged to go ahead and make plans to attend the 44th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference scheduled Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center here. The one-day show is free and open to all farmers and industry representatives to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with more than 100 agribusinesses and organizations in the peanut and agricultural industry. Farmers will be able to earn private and commercial pesticide applicator certification, as well as learn about cutting-edge research and developments during the University of Georgia Peanut Production Seminar and industrywide sponsored Peanut Seed Seminar.
Farm Show Chairman Rodney Dawson said he is looking forward to the 2020 show and having a large crowd of farmers attend like in previous years.
“I encourage farmers to attend this one-day show in Tifton,” Dawson said in a news release. “The knowledge they will gain from industry representatives and seminars is an investment in the future of their farm.”
The Georgia Peanut Commission, in cooperation with OneBlood, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. during the show. At the close of the day, there will be nearly $10,000 in door prizes presented to farmers, as well as a Grand Door Prize, vendor products, certificates and equipment.
For more information on the show, contact the Georgia Peanut Commission office at (229) 386-3470 or visit www.gapeanuts.com.