Thai police say they are investigating whether a woman arrested this week on suspicion of murdering her friend with cyanide may have done the same to at least 12 other victims in a spate of killings that has transfixed the kingdom.

The suspect, who police have identified only by the name Am, was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged murder of Siriporn Kanwong, Deputy National Police Commissioner Gen. Surachate Hakparn told CNN.

