Thanks to medical advances, cystic fibrosis is no longer an automatic qualifier for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

 SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has announced cystic fibrosis is no longer automatically a qualifying condition, because of "life-changing advances" in the outcome of the disease.

The philanthropic foundation announced the policy change in a news release Friday. They explained beginning in January 2024, children with cystic fibrosis will only be eligible if they have "additional complications or factors that make the current situation critical."

