The three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, are appealing their federal hate crime convictions, with two of the three arguing the government did not prove they chased the young man because of his race.

The men's attorneys, who filed the appeals earlier this month, all asked for an opportunity to present their case in court.

CNN's Chenelle Woody contributed to this report.

