ALBANY -- The Albany Herald and AlbanyHerald.com have launched a new mobile application, providing another way to consume the quality content readers have come to expect from the Herald.
The mobile app, available in Apple and Google Play stores, can be downloaded onto iOS and Android devices.
The Albany Herald app provides local news, sports, photo galleries, the Squawkbox, obituaries, the newspaper/online e-edition, legal notices and more with a swipe of a finger.
"Simply go to either the Apple app store or the Google Play app store and search Albany Herald," Southern Community Newspapers Director of Digital Information Joel Kight said. "Once downloaded, readers will have access to local news, local sports, photo galleries, the e-edition, obituaries, classifieds, Squawkbox and more.
"Not only will readers get access to the best content, app users will receive breaking news notifications on their mobile device, as well."
For readers who want to stay connected while on the go, the mobile app also provides push notifications to their phone when breaking news occurs in Southwest Georgia.
Just like content on AlbanyHerald.com, subscribers to The Albany Herald print edition enjoy unlimited access to all content. To activate a free digital subscription, go to http://bit.ly/Albany-activate.
Those who are outside the Herald’s delivery area or prefer to access the content online, digital only subscriptions are available at https://bit.ly/Albany-digital.
For more information, go to https://albanyherald.com/mobile.
