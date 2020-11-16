ALBANY -- It's the most wonderful time of the year! And to have a special part in this time of giving, southwest Georgians are invited to participate in The Arc of Southwest Georgia Angel Tree Gift Program.
Individuals with a giving heart who want to invoke the spirit of Christmas can select an angel from the list of individuals we serve and drop off gifts at 2200 Stuart Ave. now until Dec. 16. The Arc will deliver the gift you purchase in time for the holidays.
For those who prefer to simply make a cash donation, we will do the shopping for you.
For more information, contact Marcy McCarty at mmccarty@thearcswga.org or call (229) 888-6852 ext. 209. Secure donations may be made online at www.thearcswga.org.
The Angel Tree Gift Program helps to make sure each individuals served by The Arc of SWGA has a gift to open on Christmas day. Because many of the individuals have limited incomes, they are unable to purchase even basic items. Also, many of them are alone and have no family to support them.
To ensure each of them shares in the joy of the season, The Arc set up an Angel Tree, and each time an “angel” is adopted, officials place an angel ornament on the tree. It is the agency's goal to have each angel adopted and the tree full of angels. Some supporters choose to do the shopping, while others make cash donations and let The Arc “elves” work their magic.
Since 1963, The Arc of Southwest Georgia (formerly Albany ARC) has been on the front lines of the fight for independence, community inclusion, and true citizenship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southwest Georgia. We believe that people — all people — have the right to participate in community life and to control their own destinies. That means living in their own home, having friends in the community, shopping for necessities, going to work, enjoying a concert ... in short, living an ordinary life.
During this season of giving and receiving, The Arc encourages the community to reflect on the blessings each has received and think of others and how you can help them. As children, we were taught that it is better to give than to receive. As this year comes to an end, we hope southwest Georgians will consider the Arc as one of the most qualified nonprofit organizations to which they should make a charitable gift.
All donations are used to help individuals right here in southwest Georgia. One hundred percent of all donations received goes directly to each designated need.
