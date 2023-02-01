Every year, Americans in snowy states wait with bated breath to see whether Punxsutawney Phil will spot his shadow. And every year, we take Phil's weather forecast -- six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? -- as gospel, meteorology be damned.

It's about as strange (and cute) as holidays get. So how did Groundhog Day go from a kooky local tradition to an annual celebration even those of us who don't worry about winter can find the fun in?

