ALBANY – The SOWEGA Beekeepers Club will offer its first 2021 beekeeping school in a new format due to COVID concerns. This year’s school will be held Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., utilizing a virtual format on ZOOM.
Although the school is focused on providing those interested in establishing and managing their own hives, it is also a way for others to learn about the role bees and other pollinators play in not only maintaining a healthy environment but ensuring a reliable food chain for humans.
Evidence indicates that man has been harvesting honey for more than 10,000 years and managing bees for at least the past 9,000 years. Jewelry and other art forms indicate the high stature and value bees held at that time. Records show that bees were being managed in Asia, Africa and Europe. The ancient Mayans were domesticating a separate species of stingless bees as well, indicating a universal appeal to the practice.
Early methods of collection for honey and wax required beehives be destroyed. However, as more knowledge was gained about bees and their hives, less destructive and invasive methods were developed. During the medieval period in Europe, abbeys and monasteries further improved beekeeping techniques as the wax was highly valued for the production of candles and the production of mead through the fermentation of honey. Today environmentalists are getting an even greater understanding of the importance of bees in the fertilization of the crops necessary for humans' very survival.
Stan Okon, vice president of the SOWEGA Beekeepers, is the dean of this year’s school.
“As a club, one of our major goals is education related to bees and pollinators in general: hrom what bees are to why they are important to how you can get them and maintain them,” Okon said.
Topics discussed during the school will include the history of beekeeping, how to start a hive, necessary supplies, safety, types of hives and their benefits, pests and diseases, disease and pest control, apiary establishment, hive inspection, splitting hives, predators and harvesting.
Following the virtual school, participants will be encouraged to attend at least one bee lab, where they learn how to do a hive inspection at the club apiary located at Chehaw Park. This hands-on experience is where most people really get the desire to establish their own apiary or bee yard.
“I really didn’t think I wanted to have bees until I did my first hive inspection, until I opened my first hive," Okon said. "I was hooked. It was just amazing. Once you learn about them and how as a super organism they operate as a collective group, it’s absolutely amazing.
“Once the school concludes, you have a mentorship if you buy bees. If you don’t want to have (your own) bees, we have the education apiary at Chehaw and hold our bee labs.”
Registered participants will receive a book, handouts, an annual membership in the SOWEGA Beekeepers Club, a club decal, and one hive tool per family. A certificate of completion also will be awarded. The cost of the class is $35 per person for non-club members and $25 for each additional family member. Club members will be charged $15. Online registration is available at https://forms.gle/8x6Whd5rq74ys2vj8. Anyone with questions can call (229) 854-6135, or email: sowegabeekeepersclub@gmail.com .
