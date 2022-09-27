The Cherokee Nation is again calling on Congress to deliver on a 200-year-old promise

In 2019, the Cherokee Nation named Kimberly Teehee as its delegate to the House of Representatives. The tribe is again calling on Congress to seat her.

 Sue Ogrocki/AP

The Cherokee Nation is renewing its campaign for representation in Congress, calling on federal legislators to honor a treaty that the US government made nearly 200 years ago.

In a video released last week, the tribal nation reasserted its demand that Congress seat its delegate in the House of Representatives — a right stipulated by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

