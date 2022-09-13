The share of children in poverty fell by nearly half last year, thanks mainly to the enhanced child tax credit, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Some 5.2% of children were in poverty in 2021, down from 9.7% the year before, based on a broader alternative measure developed by the Census Bureau. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which began in 2009, takes into account certain non-cash government assistance, tax credits and needed expenses -- addressing a major flaw in the official poverty rate, economists say.

