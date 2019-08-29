MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia Military College has been recognized by "The Chronicle of Higher Education" as the 18th fastest growing associate and baccalaureate/associate college in the nation for 2007 to 2017.
Under the leadership of former GMC President Maj. Gen. Peter Boylan and current President Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV, the college has grown not only its program offerings, but has expanded its campus footprint across the state and seen a significant increase in enrollments of the Global Online Campus.
Based on GMC's ranking, it is also the No. 1 fastest growing public institution in the state. In addition to offering Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs, GMC has transfer agreements with 48 four-year colleges and universities so that if desired, any GMC student can continue their education at another school.
Caldwell said increased enrollments in the GMC campuses across Georgia in such a short amount of time demonstrates the need for higher education that is both accessible and affordable.
“We’ve seen a growth in this institution because there is a need and a desire for quality post-secondary education that his character-based and affordable,” Caldwell said. “Our goal is to provide hope and opportunity for students across Georgia to receive an education that will change their lives.
"We’ve been fortunate that our GMC Board of Trustees has given us the opportunity to grow in areas across the state, and even our Global Online Campus, reaching more students now than ever.”
GMC Board of Trustees Chairman Randy New said GMC’s leadership is one of the reasons its been so successful in growing.
“We’re a unique institution,” New said. “We’re able to reach students that are looking for a foundation. We have a diverse student population — everyone from the traditional college freshman, to the working parent that balances a full-time job and a college education.
"Wherever a person is in life, GMC offers an opportunity to be better and to get the education they need to be successful. Our leadership that we have in place does a great job of recognizing the need, and going to fulfill it.”
For more information on Georgia Military College, visit www.gmc.edu.