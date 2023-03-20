'The climate time-bomb is ticking': The world is running out of time to avoid catastrophe, new UN report warns

Floods in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26, 2022. Scientists found devastating floods across the country were made worse by climate change.

 Fida Hussain/AFP/Getty Images/File

The world is rapidly approaching catastrophic levels of heating with international climate goals set to slip out of reach unless immediate and radical action is taken, according to a new UN-backed report.

"The climate time-bomb is ticking," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a statement to mark the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's synthesis report on Monday. "Humanity is on thin ice -- and that ice is melting fast," he added.

