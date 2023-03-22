More than a year after a student told the US Coast Guard she was plied with alcohol and raped by her boss while training at sea, the agency is going after her alleged assailant's ability to work on commercial ships.

Coast Guard officials filed administrative charges against mariner Edgar Sison for alleged alcohol violations stemming from the rape accusations on Friday, a day after CNN reported that the agency had not taken any disciplinary measures against Sison -- and had even renewed his government-issued credential. The complaint, which the Coast Guard said seeks to suspend Sison's credential for one year, comes as officials await a decision from the Department of Justice on possible criminal charges related to the alleged rape.

Do you have a tip about sexual assault in the maritime industry or the international yachting and sailing community? Or do you have an idea for another investigation? Email us at watchdog@cnn.com.