Authorities are pleading for the public's help as they search for a shooter suspected of killing five people -- including a 9-year-old boy -- after the child's father asked the gunman to stop firing his rifle near the family's home.

More than 250 law enforcement officers and $80,000 in reward money have been devoted to capturing Francisco Oropesa, 38, who police say gunned down his neighbors Friday night at their home northeast of Houston. He's considered armed and dangerous, an FBI official said.

CNN's Marlon Sorto, Ashley Killough, David Williams, Rosa Flores, Claudia Dominguez, Raja Razek, Roxanne Garcia, Andy Rose, Keith Allen and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags