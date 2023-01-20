Mexican authorities investigating the case of an American attorney who was found dead at a resort hotel earlier this month determined there was no foul play in his death, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Elliot Blair, 33, died from severe head trauma, suffering injuries consistent with "a fall from a height, ruling out traces of violence in the body of the lawyer produced by a firearm or sharp instrument," according to the attorney general's office in the Mexican state of Baja California.

CNN's Karol Suarez, Melissa Alonso and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

