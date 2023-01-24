The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to total annihilation

From left: Members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Siegfried S. Hecker, Daniel Holz, Sharon Squassoni, Mary Robinson and Elbegdorj Tsakhia stand for a photo with the 2023 Doomsday Clock in Washington, DC, on January 24.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Doomsday Clock has been ticking for exactly 75 years. But it's no ordinary clock.

It attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world.

