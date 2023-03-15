The family of a Black man found dead in Mississippi last year is calling for a more thorough investigation into his disappearance and death, alleging he was murdered after he told his mother he was being followed by White men in trucks.

"What we have is a Mississippi lynching," Benjamin Crump, a high-profile civil rights attorney and lawyer for Rasheem Carter's family, said at a news conference Monday. Crump told reporters an autopsy by the state medical examiner's office found Carter's body had been "dismembered." The autopsy did not specify dismemberment, but noted the remains contained about two dozen bones as well as smaller bone fragments that were found across two acres.

