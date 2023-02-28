In a bright-red county in a state allergic to regulations, there is a ban on growing grass outside new businesses. Only 8% of a home's landscaping can have a grass lawn in this booming corner of Utah, about a hundred miles northeast of Las Vegas.

And if any developers want to add another country club to this golfing mecca, "I don't know where they would get the water from," said Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District. "And I'm telling you, I know where every drop of water is."

Tags