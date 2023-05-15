Caden Cox made history in 2021 during his time as a student athlete at Hocking College as the first known player with Down syndrome to play in and score during a college football game.

Two years later, the 23-year-old is suing his alma mater for alleged discrimination, assault and harassment he faced as a student, the lawsuit says -- and when the behavior was reported to school administrators, he was retaliated against, he says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags