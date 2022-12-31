Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, voices all over the world will resurrect the centuries-old tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" to say goodbye to the passing year.
"Auld Lang Syne" -- which roughly translates to "times gone by"-- was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788 and is thought to have been based on a Scottish folk song.
Despite efforts to belt the tune every New Year's Eve, few people seem to actually know the words.
Don't get caught pretending to mouth the words at New Year's Eve this year. Luckily for you, we've put the lyrics below so you can serenade yourself and all your friends into the New Year.
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
And auld lang syne.
CHORUS
For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!
And surely I'll be mine!
And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
REPEAT CHORUS
We twa hae run about the braes
And pu'd the gowans fine
But we've wander'd mony a weary foot
Sin auld lang syne.
We twa hae paidl'd i' the burn
Frae mornin' sun till dine.
But seas between us braid hae roar'd
And there's a hand, my trusty fiere!
And gie's a hand o' thine!
And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,
Should old acquaintance be forgot
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.
And for long, long ago, my dear
For long, long ago.
We'll take a cup of kindness yet
And surely youll buy your pint-jug!
And surely I'll buy mine!
And we'll take a cup of kindness yet
We two have run about the hills
And pulled the daisies fine;
But we've wandered manys the weary foot
Since long, long ago.
We two have paddled in the stream,
From morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared
And there's a hand, my trusty friend!
And give us a hand of yours!
And we'll take a deep draught of good-will
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
