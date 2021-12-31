The full lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' so you don't mumble your way through it By Kendall Trammell, CNN Dec 31, 2021 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, voices all over the world will resurrect the centuries-old tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" to say goodbye to the passing year."Auld Lang Syne" -- which roughly translates to "times gone by"-- was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788 and is thought to have been based on a Scottish folk song.Despite efforts to belt the tune every New Year's Eve, few people seem to actually know the words. Don't get caught pretending to mouth the words at New Year's Eve this year. Luckily for you, we've put the lyrics below so you can serenade yourself and all your friends into the New Year.Should auld acquaintance be forgot,And never brought to mind?Should auld acquaintance be forgot,And auld lang syne.CHORUSFor auld lang syne, my jo,For auld lang syne.We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,For auld lang syne.And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!And surely I'll be mine!And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,For auld lang syne.REPEAT CHORUSWe twa hae run about the braesAnd pu'd the gowans fineBut we've wander'd mony a weary footSin auld lang syne.REPEAT CHORUSWe twa hae paidl'd i' the burnFrae mornin' sun till dine.But seas between us braid hae roar'dSin auld lang syne.REPEAT CHORUSAnd there's a hand, my trusty fiere!And gie's a hand o' thine!And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,For auld lang syne. REPEAT CHORUSShould old acquaintance be forgotAnd never brought to mind?Should old acquaintance be forgot,And long, long ago.REPEAT CHORUSAnd for long, long ago, my dearFor long, long ago.We'll take a cup of kindness yetFor long, long ago.And surely youll buy your pint-jug!And surely I'll buy mine!And we'll take a cup of kindness yetFor long, long ago.REPEAT CHORUSWe two have run about the hillsAnd pulled the daisies fine;But we've wandered manys the weary footSince long, long ago.REPEAT CHORUSWe two have paddled in the stream,From morning sun till dine;But seas between us broad have roaredSince long, long ago.REPEAT CHORUSAnd there's a hand, my trusty friend!And give us a hand of yours!And we'll take a deep draught of good-willFor long, long ago.REPEAT CHORUSThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 