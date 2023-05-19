Orono, Maine (CNN) — The first, full-sized floating offshore wind turbine in the United States will tower 850 feet above the waves in the Gulf of Maine – roughly as tall as New York City’s famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The gigantic machine – with 774-foot diameter blades and tethered to the seabed with thick metal cables – is planned to be put into the water 20 miles south of Maine’s tiny Monhegan Island by the end of the decade. It is expected to generate up to 15 megawatts of electricity – enough to power thousands of homes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags