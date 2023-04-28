New research has revealed the extent to which Iran has built a powerful weapons industry based on Western technology, and how that technology is being used by Russia against Ukrainian cities.

Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a UK-based organization which investigates weapons' components, has established that the Shahed-136 drones sold to Russia by Iran are powered by an engine based on German technology -- technology illicitly acquired by Iran almost 20 years ago.

