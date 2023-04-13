The European Space Agency is about to send a spacecraft to explore Jupiter and three of its largest and most intriguing moons.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, or Juice, is expected to launch Thursday at 8:15 a.m. ET aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Watch the launch live on ESA's website or YouTube channel.

Recommended for you

CNN's Katie Hunt contributed to reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags