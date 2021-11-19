According to a joint statement by the Chiefs and the family's attorneys, the team will provide the girl, Ariel Young, with "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability" for the "rest of her life."
"Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and Ariel's family have worked together, alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life," the statement said.
"The Chiefs and Ariel's attorney, Tom Porto, announce today that the parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability."
"Ariel's recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day," it added. "Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school."
Ariel suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in the three-vehicle crash on February 4 when Kansas City, Missouri, police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp of Interstate 435. The driver had called family members for assistance, per police, and family members arrived and parked their vehicle south of the disabled car.
A Dodge Ram truck allegedly driven by Reid struck both vehicles, sending two children, including Ariel, to the hospital.
Reid was driving his truck at nearly 84 mph less than two seconds before the crash, per the Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor's office, and a post-accident test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113.
CNN's Dakin Andone, Amir Vera and Keith Allen contributed to this report.
