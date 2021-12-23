The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant By Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt and Adam Renton, CNN Dec 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +155 PHOTOS: Georgia vs. East Tennessee State Men's Basketball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Diseases And Disorders Epidemics And Outbreaks Health And Medical Infectious Diseases Life Forms Microscopic Life Public Health Respiratory Diseases Viruses More News Local featured Southwest Public Health District extends hours to get free Narcan From staff reports 3 min ago 0 News Jury in Kim Potter's manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright enters day 4 of deliberations By Ray Sanchez, CNN 40 min ago 0 News Minnesota family of 7, including 3 children, died of apparent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, police say By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Injuries reported after an explosion at the ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas By Tina Burnside, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Southwest Public Health District extends hours to get free Narcan Jury in Kim Potter's manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright enters day 4 of deliberations After Billie Eilish talks about porn, experts urge parents and kids to have straight talk about sex Holiday-proof your fitness with these 10 expert tips » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesClayton County couple indicted on Medicaid fraud chargesCorey Joyner brings Albany attitude to state runner-up Carver-Columbus football programFood For Less has soft opening in south AlbanyAlbany State graduates set out to change the worldWestover's Octavia Jones named Region 1-AAAA Athletic Director of the YearSteven Brian "Stevie" EtheridgeDougherty leads All-Region 1-AAAA football honorsIndicted Georgia felon caught with weapon arrested on gun chargesAlbany felon gets 15-year sentence on gun, drug chargesCecil Ashley "Trey" Gibbs, III Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Moultrie home features 2 master bedrooms, bathroomsPHOTOS: Dougherty County begins restoration work on Spring Run bridge at Radium SpringsPHOTOS: BoDean and the Poachers Live at The Pub In AlbanyPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Colquitt County BasketballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Westover Girls BasketballPHOTOS: 21st annual Shopping With a Sheriff lets children know they're loved10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 6GET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 17-19PHOTOS: Westwood vs. Westover Girls, Westwood vs. Robert Toombs Boys BasketballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Robert Toombs Boys Basketball Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.